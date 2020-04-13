Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ALTG opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 308,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $2,610,559.90. Insiders have acquired a total of 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718 in the last 90 days.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

