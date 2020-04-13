Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,210.41. 1,928,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,314.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

