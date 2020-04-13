Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ally Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,535,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,858. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

