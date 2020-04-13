Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) CAO Sells $168,240.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.26 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

