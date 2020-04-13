AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $1,446,550.00 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,446,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,985.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $176,394.24.

On Monday, January 13th, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00.

AlarmCom stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

