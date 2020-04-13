Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,294 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $95.19. 2,017,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,927. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.