Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.
About Aixtron
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.