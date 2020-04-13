AirSwap Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $139,104.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Huobi, IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.02741762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00216687 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049476 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Liqui, Gatecoin, OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

