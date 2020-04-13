Airbus’ (EADSY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.96. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 billion. Airbus had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 51.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbus will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

