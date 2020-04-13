Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. Sidoti cut their price target on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Agilysys to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 267,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $438.89 million, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana Sue Jones acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,247.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

