Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Afya from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Shares of AFYA opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Afya will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Afya by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Afya by 2,259.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 72,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

