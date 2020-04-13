Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AERI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of AERI opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

