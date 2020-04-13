Adzcoin (ADZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Adzcoin has a market cap of $19,986.15 and $1.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com . The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adzcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.