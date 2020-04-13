Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE:AVK opened at $11.55 on Monday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

In related news, insider Gerald L. Seizert sold 18,249 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $285,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

