Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $156,312.24 in Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $318.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.39 and its 200-day moving average is $316.39. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

