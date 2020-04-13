AdEx Market Capitalization Hits $4.94 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $48,689.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.02741912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00219097 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029744 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui, IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Huobi, Gatecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

