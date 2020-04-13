Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Sells $3,144,544.74 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $88.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The company’s revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

