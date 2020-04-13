Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.39 million and $52,274.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy and ZBG.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.04374282 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037605 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, YoBit, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, ZBG, Indodax, BitForex, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

