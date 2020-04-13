Absolute (ABS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,789.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $12,677.77 and approximately $1,789.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.01069407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00245204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00174977 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007530 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00055957 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

