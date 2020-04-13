AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,085,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

