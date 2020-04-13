$85.17 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce $85.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.63 million to $85.70 million. SVMK posted sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $372.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.69 million to $380.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $445.97 million, with estimates ranging from $426.93 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVMK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,307. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. SVMK has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

In related news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,338 shares of company stock worth $11,199,600. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVMK by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in SVMK by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

