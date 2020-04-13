$808.48 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to announce sales of $808.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.80 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $780.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,957,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. 445,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,832. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

