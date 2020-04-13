$784.78 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce $784.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.00 million. Albemarle posted sales of $832.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $96.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $1,414,729. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

