$71.96 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post sales of $71.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.06 million to $77.37 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $61.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $292.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.26 million to $297.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $289.47 million, with estimates ranging from $269.34 million to $300.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million.

BBCP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 213,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $163.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

