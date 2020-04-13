$59.61 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report sales of $59.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.50 million and the lowest is $38.05 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,816.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $266.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $346.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $194.80 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $331.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 531,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,528 shares of company stock worth $1,950,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

