$578.59 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $578.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.60 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $549.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 1,286 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $50,063.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,750.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 3,250 shares worth $164,439. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 299,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

