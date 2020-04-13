$5.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.86 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $25.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $27.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.27 billion to $30.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $59.20. 628,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 666.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 138,956 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after buying an additional 331,855 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.