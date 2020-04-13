$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to post $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.94 billion and the lowest is $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 8,105,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,043,794. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,314 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 221,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

