$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to report sales of $5.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.01 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $22.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.93 billion to $23.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.66 billion to $24.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

LEN stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,000 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,590,000 after buying an additional 1,222,361 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 34,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after buying an additional 325,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

