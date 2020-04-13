$464.63 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $464.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.14 million and the lowest is $456.27 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $447.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

RRR traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $10.96. 3,273,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,144. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 677,193 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 905,891 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

