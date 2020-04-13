$45.74 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will report $45.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.60 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $55.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $168.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $203.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.89 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $215.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOI. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 1,224,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

