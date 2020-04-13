$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to report sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $22.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $23.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.77 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE:M traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 51,583,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,191,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.64%.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

