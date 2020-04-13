$362.38 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report sales of $362.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.60 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $347.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,861,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

