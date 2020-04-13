$350.17 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will post sales of $350.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.98 million and the lowest is $346.36 million. Plantronics posted sales of $468.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of PLT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Plantronics in the third quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

