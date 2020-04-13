$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Carnival reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $19.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $21.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $23.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carnival.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after acquiring an additional 231,771 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $323,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after acquiring an additional 189,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Carnival by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 144,437,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,657,800. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Carnival has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

