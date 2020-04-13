$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.83 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $99.85. 3,557,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,335. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

