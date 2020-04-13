$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $14.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $16.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.59. Tenneco has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tenneco by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenneco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

