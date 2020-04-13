2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.54.

2U stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 2U by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 2U by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 2U by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 773.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 133,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $37,273,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

