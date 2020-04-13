$287.20 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $287.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.10 million. NuVasive reported sales of $274.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.78 million to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NuVasive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in NuVasive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NUVA traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. 1,534,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

