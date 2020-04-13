$282.94 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $282.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.07 million and the lowest is $260.00 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $290.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.10 million to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $18.10. 1,561,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $13,680,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 192,733 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $4,364,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,822,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

