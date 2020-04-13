$276.62 Million in Sales Expected for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $276.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.23 million. Pra Group posted sales of $245.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pra Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of PRAA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 416,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,188. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. Pra Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

