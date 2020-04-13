$255.67 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce sales of $255.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.30 million and the highest is $258.00 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $242.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.20 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

NYSE:AWI traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. 270,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

