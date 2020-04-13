$205.41 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $205.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.50 million and the highest is $214.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $188.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $838.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.45 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $911.72 million, with estimates ranging from $832.47 million to $950.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 212,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,446. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

