$200.68 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $200.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.60 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $195.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $803.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.00 million to $806.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $821.91 million, with estimates ranging from $813.00 million to $828.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million.

Several analysts have commented on VREX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 226,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.42.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

