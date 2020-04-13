$18.02 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $18.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.69 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $5.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $102.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $141.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $154.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $194.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 508,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

