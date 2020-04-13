$15.86 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) will report sales of $15.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.58 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $19.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $58.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.82 billion to $64.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $64.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.73 billion to $68.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.27.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.