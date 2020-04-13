$146.13 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will report $146.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $148.53 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $138.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $606.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.45 million to $609.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $656.80 million, with estimates ranging from $643.90 million to $673.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $478,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.78. The stock had a trading volume of 484,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,339. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

