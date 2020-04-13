$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce sales of $14.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $15.29 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $62.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.21 million to $62.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.10 million, with estimates ranging from $77.87 million to $86.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million.
Shares of CSTL traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $28.05. 132,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,252. The company has a market capitalization of $482.24 million and a PE ratio of -35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.77.
In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $800,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250 in the last ninety days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $104,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.