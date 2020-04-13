$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce sales of $14.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $15.29 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $62.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.21 million to $62.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.10 million, with estimates ranging from $77.87 million to $86.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $28.05. 132,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,252. The company has a market capitalization of $482.24 million and a PE ratio of -35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.77.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $800,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $104,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

