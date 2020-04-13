$1.50 EPS Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.57. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 356,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,879. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.