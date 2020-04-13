$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other news, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NCR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,761,000 after buying an additional 269,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NCR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,060,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,944,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NCR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,394,000 after buying an additional 142,524 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 3,706,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,884. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

